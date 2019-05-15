With just one episode left this coming Sunday night, America’s late-night hosts are just as Game of Thrones-obsessed as the rest of us.

Seth Meyers expressed concerns about the direction of the show in his recent interview with Amy Poehler. After he slow-jammed the news with Pete Buttigieg, Jimmy Fallon got the 2020 candidate to make an endorsement for the Iron Throne. And on Tuesday night, Stephen Colbert drew an unflattering comparison between President Trump and the HBO show’s apparent new villain.

During a speech to Louisiana energy workers, Trump (the “big sleazy in the Big Easy”) not only repeated his lie that if you rely on wind power and it’s not windy then “you don’t watch television that night,” he also “painted a bold vision of the future by never letting go of the past,” as the Late Show host put it.

Returning to “the beautiful day in 2016” when he won the presidency, Trump called it “one of the highest-rated days in the history of television.” He asked, “Did anybody not watch television that night? All over the world, they were watching.”

“Yes, it was a must-see television event,” Colbert added as Trump. “Everybody tuned in to see me ride my dragon and burn Washington to the ground.”

As for those who didn’t buy that sudden plot twist, the host said, “I don’t know why people complained, the writers had been hinting all season that that’s how we were going to wrap up democracy.”