“It does feel good to be back,” Stephen Colbert said during his Late Show monologue Tuesday night, noting that he “didn't watch any news” during his two-week August break. “How's Kirsten Gillibrand doing?”

After spending the first part of his monologue on President Trump’s unfortunate response to Hurricane Dorian, Colbert checked in on the 2020 Democratic frontrunner, who just happens to be his guest on Wednesday night’s show this week. “Looking forward to it, sir!” the host said.

“Biden's riding high right now,” Colbert said of the former vice president’s poll numbers. “About the only thing that could possibly stop him, is his own mouth.” Noting that Biden has been “making a few gaffes,” the host then cut to a clip of the candidate telling a story about his emotional interaction with a Navy captain in Afghanistan.

“It is a moving and heartbreaking story about courage and the humility of an American hero,” Colbert said. “There's one problem: almost every detail in the story appears to be incorrect.” As the Washington Post put it, “In the space of three minutes, Biden got the time period, the location, the heroic act, the type of medal, the military branch and the rank of the recipient wrong, as well as his own role in the ceremony.”

“And, look, when you hear that, there's really only one thing to say about Joe Biden,” Colbert said, pausing for comic effect. “He'd be a much better president than Donald Trump. Because Donald Trump would have gotten it wrong because he was lying, and then he would have given himself the medal.” As Trump, he added, “He said to me, ‘Don't pin that on me, sir. Pin it on yourself, because President Trump, you are the real hero.'”