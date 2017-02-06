Stephen Colbert Mocks Kellyanne Conway Over Fake ‘Bowling Green Massacre’

Kellyanne Conway may have made up the “Bowling Green Massacre” out of whole cloth, but Stephen Colbert is pretty sure it happened.

On Monday night, the Late Show host began by examining President Donald Trump’s assertion that the “very dishonest media” doesn’t want to report major terror attacks. “They have their reasons, and you understand that,” he said.

“The president is accusing the media of refusing to cover major terror attacks,” Colbert said. “Why? ‘Reasons.’ It makes perfect sense. You know the old news adage, ‘If it bleeds, don’t talk about it.’”

But, Colbert said, President Trump was right about one terrorist attack: the now infamous “Bowling Green Massacre.” Since Conway first came under fire for using the alleged attack as justification for Trump’s travel ban in a conversation with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews last Thursday, Colbert said he didn’t intend to even bring it up. “The crazy train had gone way down the track since then and I figured this tired hobo just missed his chance to jump in the boxcar,” he joked.

Describing Kellyanne Conway as Trump’s “White House spokeswoman and person who has not slept since the Carter administration,” Colbert echoed her outrage that the attack “didn’t get covered, on the flimsy excuse that there was no Bowling Green massacre.”

“But I think we all remember where we weren’t were when we didn’t hear that nothing had happened,” he continued. He called on the “biased” media to present “both sides of the story: the things that did happen and the things that didn’t happen.”

“Then let the victims of the Bowling Green massacre decide if they were killed,” Colbert added. “So far, not one of them has come forward.” But “just because it didn’t happen,” he continued, “doesn’t mean it wasn’t an inside job.”

Going full Bowling Green truther, Colbert said, “Think about it: If America isn’t going to be attacked, who’s most likely not to do it? Us.” Demanding the media “not release the reports they did not do on the attacks that did not occur,” he said, “I will not rest until they don’t.”