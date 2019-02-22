“What about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!?” President Donald Trump tweeted at actor Jussie Smollett on Thursday. He had nothing to say, however, about the self-described “white nationalist” Coast Guard officer who was arrested by the FBI for plotting an attack on Democrats and members of the media.

Stephen Colbert took note during his Late Show monologue Thursday night, beginning with a few jokes about Lt. Christopher Paul Hasson’s massive cache of weapons and ammunition that was seized by authorities.

“Who says men don’t like Marie Kondo?” the host asked. “This grenade sparks joy in me. It also sparks a fire, because it is an incendiary grenade.” Later, after mentioning that Hasson had been a “skinhead” for more than 30 years, Colbert joked, “He is close to skinhead retirement. Soon he can cash in his 401KKK.”

“This man is a homicidal, racist monster serving in our military,” Colbert added. “But don’t worry, the commander-in-chief slapped him down with a savage tweet of… nothing.”

“Silence. Hasn’t commented,” he said. “It makes sense. Hasson only wants to kill everyone on Earth. It’s not like he’s hosting SNL.”

In addition to tweeting about Smollett this week, President Trump also went after Saturday Night Live’s Alec Baldwin and once again called The New York Times “a true ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”