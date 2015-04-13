Stephen Hawking Covers Monty Python's 'Galaxy Song'

At first glance, a collaboration between Stephen Hawking and Monty Python might seem unusual, but the British comedy troupe has always been known for their cerebral humor. Their “Galaxy Song” is essentially a science lesson about the universe, so it makes perfect sense for Hawking to cover it.

In his trademark computer monotone, Hawking recites the lyrics over footage shown during the Pythons’ latest tour, including a bit in which Hawking runs fellow celeb physicist Brian Cox over with his wheelchair for nitpicking the “Galaxy Song” lyrics.

Python and Hawking are releasing the cover as a digital download as well as a very limited edition 7” vinyl pressing for Record Store Day on Saturday.

Maybe next time, Hawking can cover a Python song a little less on the nose for him.