SIGNIFICANT INFLUENCE Stephen Miller Caught Outsourcing Work to Wife in Wild White House Leak Katie Miller, once banished from the White House, is back—in a way. Jeenah Moon/REUTERS

Katie Miller has had a significant hand in reshaping the White House personnel structure after her husband was promoted to chief of staff.

Katie Miller, while communications director for the so-called Department of Government Efficiency in early 2025, had been a fixture in and around the White House until then-Chief of Staff Susie Wiles ended her badge access, MS NOW reported. With Wiles now out of the picture, Miller has returned—in a way.

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The Millers, three sources told MS NOW, have been asking people whether they want to work in the White House, after several departures in the wake of the midterms. Katie Miller herself will not join the administration, a source with direct knowledge told the outlet.

Dan Scavino, Miller, Steven Cheung and Karoline Leavitt in the Oval Office last year Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Miller, who has four children, previously announced she would end her podcast to “do what’s best for my children and our family.” The 35-year-old also reportedly left her job at Elon Musk’s SpaceX and sold her stock in it—apparently so her husband wouldn’t have conflict-of-interest issues. The couple met while working in the White House during Trump’s first term.

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Katie Miller’s influence on White House staffing matters comes as Stephen, 41, has aimed to streamline operations by making himself more central to decision-making and a key access point to the president. In addition to chief of staff, Miller is Trump’s homeland security adviser.

According to a memo to staff obtained by MS NOW, Miller has no plans to fill the role of deputy chief of staff for legislative, political and public affairs, which had been held by Richard Walters. An ally of Wiles, Walters put in his notice last Friday, the same day Miller was promoted.

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Miller also won’t be replacing White House Cabinet Secretary Meghan Bauer, who helped arrange meetings between Cabinet members and the president. Instead, sources told MS NOW, Cabinet members will have to approach Miller or Chamberlain Harris, director of outer Oval Office operations.

Miller, seen here with Natalie Harp, has reportedly involved himself in minor matters like staffers’ parking spots since becoming chief of staff. Umit Bektas/REUTERS

Harris, 26, works just outside the Oval Office with Executive Assistant Natalie Harp, 35, and Communications Adviser Margo Martin, 31. All three are close to Trump, as evidenced by the $45,000 cash gift he gave them last year, which he claimed was for the “holidays.”

Since Trump named Miller as Wiles’ replacement, MS NOW reports that he has also involved himself in minor matters like staffers’ parking spots.

Miller, former Trump Homeland Security official Miles Taylor has said, is a “ferocious micromanager.”

As of the report’s publication, he had not held an all-staff meeting.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast, nor did a representative for Katie Miller. The White House also did not immediately respond to a request for comment from MS NOW.

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