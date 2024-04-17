Stephen Miller Hilariously Declares Trump a Generation-Defining ‘Style Icon’

Former White House adviser Stephen Miller took his usual Trump sycophancy to an odd place Tuesday, insisting on Fox News that the former president was a generation-defining fashion icon whose signature look set trends for years.

Prompted by Sean Hannity grumbling about an article Monday in The New York Times about President Joe Biden’s “dapper” look, Miller went even further in praising the former president’s sartorial flair.

“The most stylish president and first lady in our lifetimes are Donald Trump and Melania Trump, he insisted on Hannity. “Donald Trump is a style icon!” he added excitedly.

Miller then referenced Trump’s focal role in NBC’s The Apprentice.

He claimed Trump “changed American fashion” through that television show, despite the relatively bog-standard business suits Trump wore in each episode. (If he ever wasn’t filmed in a suit, such footage wasn’t immediately available.)

“People spent the next 10 years trying to dress like Donald Trump,” Miller claimed, without offering any evidence. “So, if anybody deserves a puff piece on their sense of style, it’s Donald Trump and the First Lady.”

As for Melania Trump, perhaps the most attention any piece of clothing of hers has generated was a jacket she wore in 2018 on the way to tour immigrant child detention centers near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Scrawled across the back of it were the words: “I DON’T REALLY CARE DO U?”