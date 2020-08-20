Steve Bannon Arrested on Charges of Stealing From ‘Build the Wall’ Fundraiser

Steve Bannon, former chief strategist to President Donald Trump, was arrested in New York Thursday on charges of using the viral “We Build the Wall” fundraising campaign to enrich himself.

Hundreds of thousands of donors who gave a total of $25 million to the crowdfunding campaign were defrauded, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement.

Bannon is the latest Trump-world figure to be indicted by the Southern District of New York. First there was the 2018 arrest and prosecution of Trump’s fixer Michael Cohen, then probes into Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and the indictment in 2019 of a state-owned bank in Turkey with political connections that Trump had frequently talked about with Turkey’s president.

Three others were indicted along with Bannon on Thursday: triple-amputee Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage, colorful businessman Andrew Badolato, and Timothy Shea.

“As alleged, the defendants defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalizing on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretense that all of that money would be spent on construction,” Strauss said.

The campaign, which asked supporters to donate money to build Trump’s much-hyped wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, raised $17 million in its first week. It was shut down soon after by GoFundMe because it was unclear how the money would be used.

Kolfage, who received a Purple Heart after he was injured in Iraq in 2004, started the campaign in late 2018 and was its public face. He promised contributors that he would not be paid a cent, insisting in a Washington Post interview that he was merely fed up with “political games from both parties.”

As the campaign exploded in popularity and questions were asked about how the money would be used, prominent political strategists like Bannon and Kris Kobach, who is not accused of wrongdoing, were brought on.

Kolfage, Bannon and Boldato, a business associate of Bannon’s with an insanely checkered past, “made a series of representations and gave assurances” that the campaign was legitimate, prosectors say.

They wrote bylaws with conflict of interest provisions and compensation restrictions precluding insiders like Kolfage from misappropriating donor funds.

They repeatedly said in donor solicitations, public statements, social media posts, and press appearances that “All money donated to the campaign goes directly to the wall!!! Not anyone’s pocket.”

“Those representations were false,” the indictment says.

Instead of directing the money to private construction of the wall, Kolfage “covertly took more than $350,00o in funds” that he used “to pay for his own personal expenses, including, among other purposes, home renovations, payments toward a boat, a luxury SUV, a golf cart, jewelry, cosmetic surgery, personal tax payments, and credit card debt,” the indictment says.

Bannon, through a non-profit organization under his control, received over $1 million from the fundraiser that he used to pay for hundreds of thousands of dollars in personal expenses and secretly pay Kolfage, the indictment alleges.

“Bannon used a substantial portion of those donor funds for personal uses and expenses unrelated to We Build the Wall,” it says.

By January 2019, Kolfage, Bannon, Badolato, and Shea had “misappropriated hundreds of thousands of dollars of those funds for their own personal benefit,” the indictment says.

To conceal the payments to themselves, the four men allegedly devised a scheme to route payments from “We Build The Wall” through Bannon’s non-profit and a shell company under Shea’s control, prosecutors said. They did so by using fake invoices and sham “vendor” arrangements.

Badolato is reportedly a long-standing associate of Bannon. As the Sarasota Herald Tribune first reported, Badolato allegedly borrowed $12,500 from a reputed Gambino crime family associate, and then wore a wire for the feds to take down the loanshark. Badolato was also accused of sexual assault by three women in 2006, 2009 and 2010; he allegedly met two of the women on “sugar daddy” websites. He and Bannon have business ties stretching back to 2003.

“This case should serve as a warning to other fraudsters that no one is above the law, not even a disabled war veteran or a millionaire political strategist,” Inspector-in-Charge Philip R. Bartlett said in a statement.

Bannon, 66, was taken into federal custody in New York and will appear before federal court in the Southern District of New York.

Kolfage and Badolato will appear in federal court in Florida, and Shea will appear before a federal judge in Colorado.