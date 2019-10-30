Steve Bannon Has Become the One Thing We Never Thought He’d Be: Boring

Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s chief strategist in his 2016 presidential campaign, is trying to make a comeback. He was forced to leave his job in the White House and had other positions taken away from him, including his running of Breitbart.com. But I argued in The Daily Beast in 2018 that it would be a folly to write his obituary.

No, the White House has not invited him to return, but Bannon is determined to help Trump weather the impeachment storm and win in 2020. To implement this strategy, Bannon and two associates, Jason Miller, former communications director of Trump’s 2016 campaign, and Raheem Kassam, a former editor at Breitbart, are broadcasting on a small Virginia radio network run by John Frederick.

Bannon’s voice can now be heard as well on “War Room: Impeachment” as a podcast, on which you can hear all the programs, including the one each day that is broadcast live from 9 to 10 a.m. He is presently negotiating with other radio stations to run the program. They will broadcast daily until Trump’s trial in the Senate is over.