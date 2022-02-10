Fill Your Bookshelf With These Must-Read Books by African American Authors
From classic writers such as Maya Angelou, Zora Neale Hurston, and James Baldwin to modern authors like Colson Whitehead and Margaret Wilkerson Sexton, the archive of African American literature is abundant with talent. For those looking to fill their bookshelf with must-read fiction and nonfiction, AbeBooks has compiled a list that celebrates some of the essential past and present work by African American writers.
In the mood for some classic fiction? Grab a copy of Richard Wright’s Native Sun, an unforgettable tale of murder, racism, and poverty in inner-city America. Prefer a more contemporary work? Check out Jesmyn Ward’s novel about a family on a journey through rural Mississippi, Sing, Unburied, Sing. More of a nonfiction reader? You’ll love The Chiffon Trenches, the detailed memoir from the legendary creative director and fashion journalist André Leon Talley.
