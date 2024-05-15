Stormy Daniels May Move Countries if Trump Is Found Not Guilty

If Donald Trump walks, Stormy Daniels may be forced to fly—out of the country that is, with her considerable hush-money baggage in tow. Or at least, that’s what she’s been thinking, according to her husband.

During an interview on Tuesday on CNN’s OutFront, host Erin Burnett spoke with Barrett Blade about his wife’s mindset throughout Trump’s ongoing hush-money trial. Blade is an adult film star and director who married Daniels in 2022.

At one point, Burnett asked Blade if the couple had given any thought about what they would do if Trump was found not guilty.

“I think if it’s not guilty we gotta decide what to do. Good chance we’ll probably vacate this country,” he said.

Without the backing of a jury-ruling, the hate and criticism levied at Daniels is only likely to intensify, not to mention what might happen if Trump goes on to win the presidential election in November.

According to Blade, either way, their lives have been forever changed because of Stormy’s testimony against Trump.

“If he is found guilty she’s still going to have to deal with all the hate,” Blade said. “I don’t see it as a win situation either way, I know that we would like to get on with our lives, I know that she wants to move past this… but I don’t know if that ever will be.”

Trump is facing 34 counts of falsifying business records. Prosecutors allege Trump used a $130,000 payment to Daniels to keep her quiet about an affair they had, ahead of the 2016 election.