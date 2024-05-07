Stormy’s Testimony: Old Spice, Silk Jammies, and No Condom

Stormy Daniels, the porn star at the center of Donald Trump’s first criminal trial, spent five hours on the witness stand on Tuesday, detailing her sex romp with him and the payoff to buy her silence. Here are the highlights of her testimony.

Pajama Party

After meeting Trump at a 2006 golf tournament, Daniels testified, he invited her to dinner through his bodyguard. She said when she overcame her misgivings and showed up at his hotel suite, he was wearing “silk or satin” pajamas.

“I said, ‘Does Hugh Hefner know you stole his pajamas?’” Daniels recalled.

“I told him to go change, and he obliged, very politely,” she said, adding that Trump returned in a dress shirt.

Separate Spaces

After talking about the adult film industry with Trump, Daniels said, the conversation turned personal—and the future president shared a detail about his marriage.

“I asked, ‘What about your wife? She’s very beautiful,” Daniels testified, referring to Melania Trump.

She said Trump responded, “Don’t worry about that, we don’t even sleep in the same room.”

Family Matters

Daniels testified that during the conversation, Trump told her she reminded him of his daughter, Ivanka.

“She’s smart and blonde and beautiful and people underestimate her, as well,” Daniels recalled Trump saying.

Bathroom Essentials

Trump is apparently an Old Spice guy. Daniels began to laugh on the stand as she explained that she found a “leather-looking” toiletry bag in his hotel suite bathroom with Old Spice, and gold “manicure stuff.”

“When I came out, Mr. Trump was on the bed in his boxer shorts,” she testified, adding that he was also wearing a t-shirt.

The Deed

In a display that was probably too graphic for, well anyone, Daniels leaned back in her chair on the witness stand and raised her right leg above the wooden panels to explain to jurors how Trump was positioned on the bed when she walked out of his hotel bathroom after briefly calling her friend.

“The next thing I know, I’m on the bed, somehow on the opposite side of the bed… I had my clothes and my shoes off, I believe my bra, however, was still on. We were in the missionary position—” she started before Trump’s lawyer called for an objection, which was sustained

She confirmed that Trump, a known germaphobe, was not wearing a condom. While she never said “no,” she testified that the encounter felt like “an imbalance of power, for sure.” (The New York Times reported that Trump’s son, Eric, was staring at Daniels as she described the encounter.)

‘Honeybunch’

After sex, Daniels told jurors, her hands were shaking as she tried to put back on her clothes and her strappy gold shoes to leave. Trump, however, seemed unbothered by the encounter or anyone, including his wife, finding out.

“That was great, we should get together again soon, honeybunch," Daniels recalled Trump telling her. She said that Trump did not tell her to keep their encounter a secret before she left.

Swat Team

Daniels told jurors she spanked Trump “on the butt” with a rolled-up magazine—with his face on the cover—after he was “rude” and hogged their hotel room conversation. (Politico reported that Trump appeared to mouth “bullshit” as she described the “swat” that Daniels said made him more polite.)

Finger Pointed

In one testy exchange with Trump’s lawyer, Daniels defended her decision to mock Trump on social media by saying he “started it.” Daniels said she wrote a post calling Trump an “orange turd” in retaliation for some names he called her, including “Horseface.”

“You call him names all the time, right?” defense attorney Susan Necheles asked Daniels, who angrily agreed.

“He made fun of me first!” she added.

“One of you started it but you both continued it, right?” Necheles responded.

“Correct,” Daniels said.