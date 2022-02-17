Student Killed, Two Injured in Dorm Room Stabbing Attack

A student has died after being stabbed inside a dorm room at a Pennsylvania university on Wednesday night, officials confirmed.

Two other students were injured in the violent attack, carried out by an unidentified assailant. The student, who was attending Lincoln University and has not yet been publicly identified, died at the scene, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s office and campus police. The two other victims were taken to a nearby Delaware hospital, where they were treated and released.

Police have said they believe the attack to have been an isolated incident, and are continuing to investigate. Multiple local outlets reported that investigators seemed to be focused on a pile of debris lying on a lawn near the school’s football stadium.

Lincoln University, a prominent and historically Black institution, was founded in 1854 as the United States’ first degree-granting HBCU. Nearly 2,000 students were enrolled on campus as of late last year.

School officials released a statement on Thursday morning, saying, “We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred on campus last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We take the safety of our students seriously and are working with local authorities as there is an ongoing investigation.”

The statement added that there would be no further comment at the time.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.