Student Loans Were Created to Punish Poor People, Says Former Bernie Staffer

The pause on federal student loans, which the White House says “has saved 41 million borrowers tens of billions of dollars” so far, is set to lift on May 1 (after another extension) as The Daily Beast previously reported advocates had made last-ditch efforts to extend it from the Jan. 31 deadline. But they don’t want to stop there, they want President Joe Biden to cancel them entirely.

It doesn’t look like Biden is budging even though—as Melissa Byrne, founder of Project Springboard and former Bernie Sanders campaign staffer, tells Molly Jong-Fast on this bonus episode of The New Abnormal—it would be so easy for him to get rid of them. So why won’t he?

