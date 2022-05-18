Students Walk Out After Diversity Day Canceled—Again!

Hundreds of students in Ohio stormed out of school Wednesday, protesting the white members of the school board choosing to cancel Diversity Day—for the second year in a row.

“Do better, Forest Hills!” students at Turpin High School chanted while holding “Pro-Diversity” signs and wearing matching T-shirts that read “Protect Diversity Day” during the walkout.

Diversity Day was supposed to have been held at Turpin High School in March, but was rescheduled to May and eventually canceled by the Forest Hills School Board for the remainder of the year. Anderson High School students, another member of the Forest Hills district, stood in solidarity with Turpin on Wednesday during the protest.

“It’s bigger than Black and White,” a Turpin High School football player wrote on Twitter. “DIVERSITY MATTERS.”

“Showing support for all the incredible student leaders who exercised their right to protest the twice cancelled diversity day [at] Turpin High School,” a Turpin High School parent wrote. “[Forest Hills School District], you can do better.”

Natalie Hastings, a student at Turpin who helped organize a previous protest in favor of Diversity Day, told The Daily Beast that more than 350 students participated at her school.

“This morning was incredible!” she said.

Over a hundred students held a demonstration at Anderson, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer.

“It was very important that we also showed our support and showed our solidarity with Turpin,” a student told The Enquirer. “It’s not just their school board; it’s also ours that’s making these very terrible decisions. …It’s not just them. We work together.”

Ahead of the mass walkout Wednesday, Turpin High School Principal David Spencer released a statement to the school community alerting them about students’ plans.

“I am writing to inform you that there is a potential off-campus, student-organized demonstration to be held Wednesday during school hours,” the principal wrote in an email reviewed by The Daily Beast. “I recognize and respect students’ constitutionally guaranteed rights to assemble peaceably and to express ideas and opinions. … Students “do not shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate.”

He continued: “My priority, at all times, is to provide a safe and secure learning environment for every student. I will continue with that commitment to maintain a high level of safety for students while on campus.”

Diversity Day has been an annual celebration in the Forest Hills School District—just outside of Cincinnati—since 2017. On May 6, board members held a meeting where five people voted against holding the celebration this year. They claimed that the cancellation was due to the event being held during school hours and using taxpayer dollars. However, board member Sara Jonas equated exercises conducted during the event to Critical Race Theory.

Dr. Leslie Rasmussen, a Latina and the only board member who was in support of continuing Diversity Day, abstained from the vote. She felt the other board members were issuing excuses as to why they weren’t comfortable with the event.

“You all lied about the reason for interfering with Diversity Day,” Rasmussen accused the board. “There is no way I’d ever touch Diversity Day.”

Students told The Daily Beast that they plan to hold their own, private Diversity Day event. They also plan to hold a rally outside of the Forest Hills School District board meeting Wednesday evening.