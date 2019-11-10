The Best Stylish Dining Chairs from Amazon to Upgrade Your Dining Room

The Case For is there to show you it’s okay spend a little more time and money on the things you use all the time. Trust us, it’s worth the investment.

When it comes to dining room furniture, it’s the unsung heroes that can make the greatest impact on style and comfort. You see, it’s not the rustic wood dining room table, or the Instagrammable marble bar cart that’ll support your tush and aching back after multiple courses. It’s the dining room chairs that need to keep you alive and well during marathon dinners (you know the ones) while looking damn cute doing it. And that’s why it pays to be a little more discerning about which ones you buy. Here’s where to start:

Armen Living Pheobe Dining Chair The mid-century modern aesthetic is everywhere you look right now, and one of the most elegant places in your home to display your elevated taste is the dining room. While this style is available in multiple colors, there’s nothing that screams Mad Men quite like a bright, inviting orange that you can totally get away with as if it were neutral. Buy on Amazon $ 99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Rhomtree Velvet Dining Chair with Nailed Trim (Set of 2) Velvet upholstery adds a luxurious and glamorous element to any room that makes you want to dim the lights and play something obscure on vinyl. Buttoned tufts, chrome-studded trim, and diamond-accented stitching all make this option as pretty to look at as it is comfy to sit on. Whether you opt for an indigo blue or soft grey, velvet is your permission to go outside your color comfort zone. Buy on Amazon $ 240 Free Shipping

Sole Designs Rexford Cowhide Leather Dining Chair Mixing and matching is the ultimate way to introduce a range of textures and patterns. If you’re the type to take design risks, this chair balances cowhide leather and bold upholstery with a silver nailhead trim and is just what your entertaining space needs. Buy on Amazon $ 355 Free Returns

Meridian Furniture Heidi Collection Dining Chair A chair wouldn’t be anything more than a cushion if it weren’t for its legs, and thankfully, this sleek and inventive leg situation is more than just functional. The negative space they create offers a futuristic feel, while their gold metal material creates a glamorous feel without looking gaudy. Contrast it against plush grey velvet, and your dining room just became mysterious, romantic, and wine stain-friendly. Buy on Amazon $ 273 Free Shipping

Rivet Contemporary Curved Channel-Back Dining Chair There’s something to be said for the way its back surrounds your curves to create a hug-like sensation (and Lord knows we can all use one of those when we’re in the throes of food baby contractions). This versatile chair works perfectly to surround a table of contrasting materials (think: wood and concrete), while also adding a welcoming vibe to a living room should you need extra seating space during pre-dinner cocktail hour. Buy on Amazon $ 167 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Furmax Urban Style Fabric Parson Dining Chairs (Set of 4) It doesn’t get more classic than a neutral-toned easy-to-clean upholstered seat paired with sturdy dark wooden legs that feature a sophisticated ever-so-slight curve in the back. And at that price, furnishing a large dining room table for all those potlucks you planned on hosting shouldn’t be a problem at all. Buy on Amazon $ 110 Free Shipping

CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Astor Upholstered Dining Chair Leave it to the authorities on all things “fun and fearless” to come up with the ultimate solution to a mid-century modern dining room with a twist. This unexpected hue offers a dose of playfulness while also catering to the most sophisticated of tastes. Buy on Amazon $ 126 Free Returns

ACME Furniture Dining Chair Why yes, you can acquire museum-worthy, antique-inspired furniture on Amazon. If you’re looking to add a gothic vibe to your home without forcing the motif, these tufted cushions with elegant carvings are sure to do the trick. An eggplant purple sheen completes the look for a piece that’s both beautiful to marvel at and a dream to lounge on for hours on end. Buy on Amazon $ 465

Signature Design by Ashley Aldwin Upholstered Bench This one featuring a plush polyester cushion and chic nailhead trim is a bit of a wild card, but no less essential for creating a warm and welcoming dining atmosphere. Dining benches are perfect for making the most out of corners that often go unused, while also letting guests get up close and cozy. Slide right in, and you’ll become obsessed with using this bench to update your look. Buy on Amazon $ 65 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Modway Emanate French Vintage Dining Room Arm Chair Look, we’re not saying millennials killed the armed dining chair, but we’re not not saying that either. Make it seem as though you’ve gone the extra mile to make your guest sitting at the head of the table feel as though they have a god-given right to be there with a luxurious padded upholstery on modern farmhouse-inspired fluted wood. Buy on Amazon $ 177 Free Shipping | Free Returns

