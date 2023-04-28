Suit Over HIV-Positive Texas Woman Who Went Blind in Jail Settles for $7M
‘TOO LATE’
The family of a woman with HIV who died in a for-profit Texas jail after being deprived of water and vital medications received $7 million to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit, the largest such settlement in state history. It comes more than three years after Holly Barlow-Austin’s rapid deterioration after her arrest for a parole violation. She was held for two months as a pretrial detainee at the Bi-State Justice Center in Bowie County, until she was left “isolated and alone, in constant pain, blindly crawling around her cell, dehydrated and malnourished, living in filthy and inhumane conditions,” a statement from the plaintiffs’ lawyers said on Thursday. The lawsuit accused the jail’s guards and staff of ignoring Barlow-Austin, who begged them for water and aid, until it was “too late.” In a joint statement, Barlow-Austin’s mother and husband said, ““What happened to her was inexcusable. No one deserves to be treated the way they treated her. We wanted justice. We wanted to show that Holly’s life mattered. And we wanted those responsible for mistreating her to be held accountable.”