The Battle of the TikTok-Viral Lip Gloss: Rhode, Summer Fridays, & Naturium

If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re anything like us, your TikTok FYP is just chock full of people talking about how much they love three lip tints: the Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm, Naturium’s Phyto Glow Lip Balm, and Rhode’s Peptide Lip Tint. If you’re not sure which one is best for you, we’ve got the answers below.

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

This award-winning lip butter balm went viral for a good reason. Soothing parched lips in seconds, you get instant shine and lasting hydration with this balm that also works as an overnight lip mask. The Butter Balm comes in seven shades and is formulated with super nourishing ingredients like shea and murumuru seed butter, vegan waxes, and natural flavors that suit each shade profile (i.e., vanilla, pink sugar, cherry, sweet mint, and sweet citrus.)

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm Pros: · Extremely hydrating and not sticky at all · A truly beautiful touch of sheer color—and available in seven shades · The flavors are subtle and not overwhelming · Vegan and cruelty-free Cons: · At $24 each, the Summer Fridays’ formula is the priciest of the bunch (but still worth it, in our opinion!) Buy At Revolve $ 24 Buy At Sephora $ 24

Naturium Phyto Glow Lip Balm

This super nourishing lip balm comes in eight shades and is formulated with phyto-derived esters, shea butter, cupuacu butter, and plant squalane—giving you intensely hydrated and glossy, silky-smooth lips.

Naturium Phyto-Glow Lip Balm Pros: · Available in eight shades—the largest variety of the three lip brands · At $10 each, this version is an absolute steal · Each shade is lightly flavored with natural vanilla, which we love · Nourishes and hydrates lips very well · Made in the USA, cruelty-free, paraben-free, vegan, gluten-free, synthetic fragrance-free, and dermatologist-tested Cons: · The sheer wash of color isn’t super visible. This is definitely more of a lip balm versus lip gloss, but a good one at that! Buy At Naturium $ 10 Buy At Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping

Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment

Available in four unscented tinted flavors (along with Jelly Bean, the limited-edition flavor in honor of founder Hailey Bieber’s birthday), the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment is almost always sold out due to its virality. Formulated with good-for-your-skin ingredients like shea butter (including vitamins E, D, A, and allantoin), cupuacu, babassu, and peptides, this lip tint not only hydrates but also visibly plumps and reduces the look of fine lines.

We want to note that Rhode also has four non-tinted Lip Treatments that are equally as amazing and full of fun flavor (minus the Unscented version, of course). Our favorite is the Salted Caramel Peptide Lip Treatment, but you can also get Rhode Vanilla, Watermelon Slice, and Unscented.

Rhode Skin Peptide Tinted Lip Treatment Pros: · The Peptide Lip Tints have all the similar hydrating ingredients as the competitors on this list, but also is formulated with peptides for added anti-aging benefits · Sheer but buildable color · The texture is smooth and light, but still hydrating · Locks in moisture well for visibly plumper, softer lips · Cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free, dermatologist tested Cons: · Chronically sold out · Not necessarily a con for everyone, but if you love flavored lip gloss, you’ll need to stick to the Lip Treatments versus the Peptide Lip Tints since the tints don’t have any flavor Buy At Rhode Skin $ 16

Overall, you can’t go wrong with any of the three formulas... if you can find them in stock.

