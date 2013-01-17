Sundance 2013: Afternoon Delight
Directed by first-timer Jill Soloway, Afternoon Delight compassionately revels in the existential trials of a Peter Pan generation battling too many choices, resisting adulthood, and distractedly tapping their iPhones instead of tuning in to what matters.
