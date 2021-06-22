This Premium Sunday Riley Skincare Collection is 50% Off

Sunday Riley Mini Vault Skincare Collection, 50% off

The vault features travel sizes of Sunday Riley’s top products: Ceramic Slip, Pink Drink, Good Genes, CEO, A+, Auto Correct, CEO Glow, Luna, and three moisturizing creams.

Skin care these days can get really, annoyingly expensive. And cheap skin care doesn’t always work as well, so you end up spending more money to find something that does. Instead, invest in top-tier skin care products that get the job done. Sunday Riley is known for their premium products, packaging, branding, the whole nine yards. This deal on the Mini Skincare Vault is not one to pass up. You’re getting 11 products to try out for under $100, when full price it’s $200, and probably worth more than that.

