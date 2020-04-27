Supreme Court Conservatives Lay Out Their Plan to Shoot Down America’s Gun Laws

Gun control advocates breathed a sigh of relief on Monday when the Supreme Court issued an unsigned opinion dismissing its most significant Second Amendment case in a decade, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. City of New York, because the law in question had been rescinded. If the Court had chosen to decide the case, it would most likely have expanded the “right to bear arms” and called into question gun control laws across the country.

But the result was a reprieve, not a victory.

In a lengthy dissent by Justice Samuel Alito, joined by Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, the court’s conservatives drew a roadmap of how to gut gun regulations in America.