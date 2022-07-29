Justice Samuel Alito Dings Prince Harry for Criticizing Abortion Decision
‘WOUNDED’
Justice Samuel Alito in a July 21 speech mocked a number of world leaders, including Prince Harry and outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who have in recent weeks criticized the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Speaking before an appreciative audience at the Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit in Italy, the conservative justice—who penned the June 24 opinion throwing out the constitutional right to an abortion—brought up Harry, who earlier this month called the decision part of a “global assault on democracy and freedom.” In what ABC News called “a sarcastic tone,” Alito remarked: “What really wounded me, what really wounded me, was when the Duke of Sussex addressed the United Nations and seemed to compare the decision—whose name may not be spoken—with the Russian attack on Ukraine.” In his speech, the justice further hinted, “Ultimately, if we are going to win the battle to protect religious freedom in an increasingly secular society, we will need more than positive law.”