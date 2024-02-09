Supreme Court Justices Are ‘In the Bag’ for Donald Trump

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Thursday in the case of Trump v Anderson. At issue is whether the state of Colorado can keep Donald Trump off its presidential ballot under a 14th amendment provision aimed at preventing insurrectionists from holding office.

And as The New Abnormal taped its show this week, hosts Danielle Moodie and Andy Levy listened in real time to the justices, who, according to Moodie, “are so in the bag for Donald Trump.”

The Supreme Court seemed skeptical of the arguments in favor of kicking Trump off the ballot, and instead appeared prepared to rule in favor of the former president—questioning whether a single state had the power to disqualify a candidate from seeking higher office.

Then, Jay Willis, the editor-in-chief of Balls & Strikes, joins the show to weigh in on the awful day in the Supreme Court for those dreading another Trump presidency.

“I would love to sit here and tell you that three years after Jan. 6, Donald Trump really had his day of reckoning at the Supreme Court when, you know, the nation’s nine fanciest lawyers really held him accountable for dispensing with a peaceful transfer of power,” Willis tells Levy.

“But like, no, it was a fucking disaster.”

Plus! Katherine Stewart, author of The Power Worshippers: Inside the Dangerous Rise of Religious Nationalism, joins the show to talk about how the American right has been “taken over by a kind of extremist movement, a sort of Christian nationalist movement” that is “exploiting religion for political purposes.”

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.