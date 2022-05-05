Sur La Table Just Marked Down Tons of Kitchen Essentials From Nespresso, Le Creuset, Vitamix & More

Whether you’re growing your kitchen repertoire or looking to swap out old pieces with fresh ones for summer, stocking your lineup with the right appliances and cooking supplies. Blenders, food processors, toasters, coffee makers, air fryers... and the list goes on all have all become staples in the modern kitchen, and sacrificing quality on any of them in the name of saving money in the short term isn’t always wise. Luckily, right now you don’t have to spend a fortune to invest in solid small appliance essentials. Sur La Table is currently running an epic spring sale on small appliances, where you can score up to 50 percent off.

This includes tons of best-selling and top-rated items that rarely get marked down, including the beloved KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer, the Cuisinart 14-cup Food Processor, the Breville Smart Scoop Ice Cream Compressor and the Philips 3200 Series Automatic Espresso Machine, Vitamix blenders discounted up to 40 percent off and of course, a wide variety of different Nespresso machines (up to $120 off!). Check out all the items on sale today on the Sur La Table website. If you are looking for a last-minute gift for Mother’s Day this weekend, this sale is filled to the brim with tons of solid gift options. No matter what you choose to buy, act quickly as the sale only lasts until Monday, May 10 (or until supplies last!) and tons of these solid deals are already starting to sell out quickly.

Sur La Table Sale Page Click here to check out all the best deals on small kitchen appliances. Shop at Sur La Table $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.