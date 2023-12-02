Susan Sarandon Says Anti-Jewish Speech Was a ‘Terrible Mistake’

Susan Sarandon has apologized for her anti-Jewish comments at a pro-Palestinian rally last month in NYC, saying her choice of words was a “terrible mistake.”

The Oscar winning actress told a rally at Union Square in New York City on Nov. 17 that Jews are “getting a taste of what it is like to be Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence.”

The 77-year-old, who was dropped by her talent agency UTA following the comments, took to Instagram Friday night to apologize.

“Intending to communicate my concern for an increase in hate crimes, I said that Jewish Americans, as the targets of rising antisemitic hate, ‘are getting a taste of what it is like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence,’” she wrote. “This phrasing was a terrible mistake, as it implies that until recently Jews have been strangers to persecution, when the opposite is true.”

“As we all know, from centuries of oppression and genocide in Europe, to the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh, PA., Jews have long been familiar with discrimination and religious violence which continues to this day,” she said. “I deeply regret diminishing this reality and hurting people with this comment. It was my intent to show solidarity in the struggle against bigotry of all kinds, and I am sorry I failed to do so.”

Sarandon said in the post that she didn’t intend to speak at the rally but was invited on stage to say a few words.