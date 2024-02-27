SYDNEY–The suspect accused of killing Australian TV presenter Jesse Baird and his boyfriend Luke Davies “assisted” police in locating their bodies Tuesday, as cops announced the discovery of human remains in a rural property south-west of Sydney.

The find comes 24-hours after police frustratingly revealed New South Wales Senior Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon refused to assist authorities as they scoured numerous sites across the state for the couple, who were reported missing last week. Lamarre-Condon is said to have been involved in a prior relationship with Baird, and police announced in a press conference Tuesday that they will allege he is the “sole person responsible” for the murders. He has been suspended “without pay,” Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty confirmed Tuesday.

The couple’s bloodied clothes were found dumped in a bin in Cronulla, a beachside suburb 40 minutes from Paddington. Lamarre-Condon handed himself into police on Friday and was subsequently charged with 2 counts of murder.

The bodies were eventually discovered at a property at Bungonia, near Goulburn, approximately a two-hour drive southwest from Sydney.

“This is an important day in this investigation,” NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said, as she announced the discovery.

“We're very confident that we have located Luke and Jesse,” Webb said, adding “this information did come with the assistance of the accused.”

Doherty added more, revealing homicide detectives visited Lamarre-Condon at Silverwater jail Tuesday morning and spoke to the accused. “As a result of that he provided assistance to investigation and was able to provide a location of where Luke and Jesse were.”

That afternoon, detectives reached the location–a crime scene in Bungonia separate to a property scoured on Monday–where the remains were discovered in two “surf bags” which had been covered by “debris.”

“We allege [they] were used to transport the bodies from the house in Paddington,” Doherty said.

Some additional items were recovered, but police did not disclose details.

A crime scene has been established and the families of the deceased will visit the location where they were found, Doherty said.