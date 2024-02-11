A young child between the ages of 5 and 9 was shot at pastor Joel Osteen’s Houston megachurch on Sunday, according to officials.

First responders descended on Lakewood Church after reports of shots fired there were made around 2 p.m. local time. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said shortly after that a suspect was “down,” though their condition was not immediately clear.

Gonzalez initially said that a sheriff’s deputy at the scene had shot the suspect, but later clarified that an officer from a different, unspecified agency was responsible for neutralizing the shooter.

“There is an active situation involving shots fired at Lakewood. Law enforcement is on the scene,” Lakewood Church had earlier posted on X. “That is all the information we have at this time. Please pray for Lakewood and our community.”

Church officials told KPRC that afternoon service had just concluded and a Spanish language service had been about to start when shots rang out.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.