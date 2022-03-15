Suspect Nabbed in Murders of Homeless Men in D.C., NYC

Police in Washington, D.C. have arrested a man they suspect carried out brutal attacks on several homeless men in D.C. and New York City in recent days.

The man’s identity has not been disclosed, but police confirmed on Twitter early Tuesday that he is being questioned in connection with two homicides and three shootings of homeless men this month. The attacks sparked panic in both cities, with authorities warning that the man appeared to be preying on the homeless community.

The arrest came shortly after police released new close-up surveillance photos of the suspected serial shooter, donning all black with a hood pulled up and a mask around his chin.