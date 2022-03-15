Gerald Brevard III Is Suspect in Custody in Serial Murders of Homeless Men in DC, NYC, Police Sources Say

Police in Washington, DC have arrested a man they suspect carried out brutal attacks on several homeless men in DC and New York City in recent days.

A senior law-enforcement official identified the suspected serial killer as Gerald Brevard III in comments to The Daily Beast. Brevard, a Washington, DC resident, was previously charged with assaulting a woman in Virginia in late 2020.

Police confirmed the arrest on Twitter early Tuesday, saying the suspect is being questioned in connection with two homicides and three shootings of homeless men this month. The attacks sparked panic in both cities, with authorities warning that the man appeared to be preying on the most vulnerable community.

The arrest came shortly after police released new close-up surveillance photos of the suspected serial shooter, donned in all black with a hood pulled up and a mask around his chin.

The murder spree began March 3, when the Metropolitan Police Department of DC responded to a non-fatal shooting of a homeless man in the early hours of the morning. A similar attack was reported in the city five days later, followed by another the next day in which a man was found dead inside a burning tent with gunshot and stab wounds.

The serial shootings then shifted to New York City, with three more attacks on homeless individuals in a single weekend. Authorities soon linked the five separate shootings, saying the same gun appeared to have been used each time.

Chilling surveillance footage of one of the attacks showed a man wearing all black approach someone wrapped up in a sleeping bag on a sidewalk before nudging them with his foot and opening fire.

“He looked around. He made sure no one was there. And he intentionally took the life of an innocent person,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said at a Monday press conference.

Authorities scrambled to warn of a possible serial killer preying on people when they were at their most vulnerable. Experts, meanwhile, warned that the gunman would likely only intensify his attacks, prompting a massive manhunt with help from federal investigators.

On Monday, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert J. Contee addressed the alleged killer directly, saying: “Our reach is far and wide, and we’re coming for you.”