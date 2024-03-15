Sydney Sweeney Wore My Favorite Workout Set In Spring’s Hottest Hue—and It’s Under $200

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If I could choose one celebrity’s closet to shop from, it would be Sydney Sweeney’s. The actress may be in the spotlight for her recent roles in Anyone But You and Madame Web, but it’s her enviable outfits that I can’t stop thinking about. I’ve found myself scrolling her Instagram for style inspiration more than I’d like to admit, and it was during one of these recent wormholes that I spotted her in a familiar activewear set.

At the end of February, Sweeney shared “Athleta sets” on a list of things she’s “loving this month.” She posed in the brand’s Solace Bra and Salutation Stash Tight on a Pilates Reformer, noting that she has been dragging her friends to Solidcore, a popular Pilates studio class. As a longtime Athleta fan myself, seeing the Euphoria star in some of my favorite pieces makes me feel like she’s actually the one stealing my style secrets.

As a shopping writer, I’ve tried countless pairs of leggings over the years—and yet, the Athleta Salutation Stash Tight has remained on high rotation in my wardrobe. Comfort is always my top priority whether I’m lounging around the house or working out, and these leggings, which are made from the brand’s Powervita fabric, are the perfect combination of buttery softness and light compression for a sculpted look. Whenever I wear the fan-favorite leggings, I feel sucked in and supported—the waistband stays put and doesn’t roll down. Oh, and did I mention they have pockets? No wonder the style is an Athleta best-seller with over 7,300 5-star reviews.

Athleta Salutation Stash 7/8 Tight Sweeney wore the leggings and matching sports bra in butter yellow, one of the biggest color trends this spring. The limited-edition “Glow” colorway is selling fast (I guess I’m not the only one scrolling Sweeney’s Instagram for style inspiration), so act fast if you want to match the actress. Buy At Athleta $ 109

Another reason I’m loyal to Athleta is the brand’s wide size range. I’m 5 feet tall and find that the petite leggings are the ideal crop length for me, but the brand also offers standard and tall sizes. Athleta leggings tend to run slightly bigger than other brands on me, so I sized down to an X-small and took my usual size small in the sports bra.

Athleta Solace Bra The Solace Bra, which is made from the same butter-soft fabric as the bottoms (but sadly sold out in the Glow hue), also comes in different versions designed for either A-C cups or D-DD+ to ensure a proper fit. As a small-chested girl, I often struggle to find supportive tops that fit me correctly, and this style fits me perfectly. Buy At Athleta $ 49

Too often, I’ll try on sports bras in my ‘size’ only to feel overwhelmed by bulky cups and gapping. The Solace Bra is the solution I’ve been waiting for—it’s lightweight while still offering enough support for low-impact workouts. But most importantly, it stays put whether I’m on a walk with my dog in Central Park or taking a yoga class. And if you have a larger chest, the D-DD+ style is a great option, according to reviews. “I’ve always had issues finding sports bras that are cute and fit my small waist and larger breasts,” said one shopper. “This is my new favorite sports bra shop.” As a bonus, the unique strap design looks cute sticking out of a workout top.

While I know I’ll continue to reach for this Athelta set on repeat, I can’t deny the appeal of Sweeney’s butter-yellow outfit. If you missed out on “Glow” in your size, here are some other similar activewear picks to help you get in on the spring color trend:

Alo Yoga 7/8 High Waist Airbrush Legging These super-soft leggings in the ‘French Vanilla’ color are a great alternative. Buy At ALO YOGA $ 78

Alo Yoga Ribbed Define Long Sleeve Bra Down From $78 While slightly different from Sweeney’s sleeveless sports bra, we love this chic long-sleeve top in the creamy, butter-yellow hue. Buy At ALO YOGA $ 62

Spanx AirEssentials Half Zip Top Spanx’s editor-approved AirEssentials Half Zip Top now comes in a buttery yellow-like hue called “Lemon Lime.” Buy At Spanx $ 128 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Spanx Get Moving Easy Access Dress This pickleball and tennis-friendly dress is also available in the “Lemon Lime” color. Buy At Spanx $ 128 Free Shipping | Free Returns

