Sydney Sweeney Is Officially Everywhere: ‘Euphoria’ Star Joins Spider-Man Movie ‘Madame Web’ 

Between Euphoria and The White Lotus, Sydney Sweeney is one of the hottest young actors working in Hollywood right now. And it’s safe to say she’s not going anywhere. On Wednesday, Deadline reported that the 24-year-old will be co-starring opposite Dakota Johnson in Sony’s Spider-Man spin-off movie Madame Web.

The upcoming superhero flick will be part of Sony’s Marvel cinematic universe, adapted from the Spider-Man comics. However, Johnson’s casting—which was first revealed last month—indicated that director S.J. Clarkson and writers Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless would likely be taking some creative liberties with the story. In the comics, Madame Web is depicted as a paralyzed, psychic elderly woman and mentor to Spider-Woman whose webs act as a sort of life-support system.

Madame Web marks a significant milestone as the first female-led superhero movie in Sony’s Marvel universe. There are no details yet on who Sweeney will be playing, though she did celebrate the news with an Instagram post, appropriately captioned with a spider emoji.

While Sweeney has appeared on the big screen before with a small role as a Manson girl in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood, Madame Webb will be her first foray into the world of blockbuster franchise films. But we have a strong feeling it won’t be her last.

To say the actress has been having a great year so far is an understatement. In February, it was announced she’ll also be hitting the big screen in National Anthem, which co-stars Halsey and is currently in production. And to top it off, she reportedly got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Jonathan Davino, last month. Congrats are in order all around.