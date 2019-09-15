Car Bomb Kills At Least 10 in Syria Near Turkish Border

CHEAT SHEET
A car bomb exploded Sunday near a hospital in Syria near the Turkish border, killing 10 people and wounding 15, the local council and a medical worker said. The bomb also damaged part of a nearby hospital, the town council said in a statement. al-Rai is a town in northwest Syria close to the border with Turkey, and is under control of Turkey-backed rebels. Turkey’s state-run news agency, Anadolu, said 12 civilians were killed after a “terror bomb attack” near the frontier, according to Reuters.