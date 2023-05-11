Tampa Councilwoman Says Husband’s ‘Work as a Journalist’ Led to FBI Raid
Tampa City Councilwoman Lynn Hurtak has revealed some insight into why her home was raided by the FBI on Monday, alleging that the surprise warrant is related to her husband Tim Burke’s “work as a journalist.” Agents seized computers, phones and other electronics from the Tampa home, with Hurtak telling Creative Loafing Tampa Bay: “Based on the information we have, it appears that the search warrant executed at our home on Monday was solely related to my husband’s work as a journalist.” Burke, who was the director of video at The Daily Beast from July 2018 to April 2019, told the Tampa Bay Times on Monday that he was unaware why the warrant was placed, adding that it was a “terrible feeling” to be woken up by the FBI. The warrant is yet to be released to the public. A spokesperson for the City of Tampa also told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay that the city is not involved.