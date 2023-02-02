Taschen Is Having a Rare Sale on Its Luxe Art, Culture, and Photography Books for Four Days Only

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

In a world of Kindles, tangible books will forever have a place in my heart. Images of art and photography are just not done justice on a screen, thanks to the limited display capacity compared to print. Top-quality art and photography coffee table books are a wonderful way to display your interests in your home, but they can often be pricey. So, it’s an exciting time when one of the world’s leading publishers has a really big sale. Taschen has stores in international cities such as New York, Paris, and Hong Kong, but you don’t have to visit one in person to score a sweet deal on a luxury book. Whether looking for gifts, adding to a library collection, or something to leave on your coffee table, the selections of Taschen books now on sale are outrageously beautiful and historic–but don’t snooze since the sale is only live for a few days until February 5.

Aside from historic artists such as Hieronymus Bosch and Frida Kahlo, you’ll find premium books featuring popular culture topics like Star Wars and David Bowie. Topics from dogs to surfing are available in smaller formats as well. There’s plenty for photography and architecture enthusiasts, including the late Beijing photog Ren Hang. The books come in a variety of sizes, from pocket to XXL, and have expert commentaries and biographies accompanying the images. Some are as little as $8; scroll through to see a few of our top picks.

Frida Kahlo, The Complete Paintings Regularly $200 "Frida Kahlo transcended art history like no woman artist before her. She was a key figure of Mexican revolutionary modern art and a pioneer of the politics of gender, sexuality, and feminism. This XXL monograph combines all of Kahlo’s 152 paintings with rare photos, diary pages, letters, and an illustrated biography." Buy At Taschen $ 120

Marilyn Monroe, Norman Mailer, Bert Stern Regularly $100 "Bert Stern’s “Last Sitting” photos of Marilyn Monroe – taken just weeks before her death – merge with Norman Mailer’s controversial 1973 biography of Monroe into this intimate portrait of an enigmatic woman – a global celebrity with a tragic end. With their work combined in one book, Mailer and Stern lift the veil on a film icon." Buy At Taschen $ 60

Dalí, The Paintings Down from $60 “The most complete study of Salvador Dalí’s painted works yet. After years of research, Robert Descharnes and Gilles Néret located previously inaccessible works that epitomize Dalí’s depictions of the subconscious and its strange workings. Complete with updated captions, this opulent edition contextualizes Dalí’s paintings with his own writings, drawings, and archival material.” Buy At Taschen $ 40

Witchcraft, The Library of Esoterica Down from $40 “A spellbinding journey through the global history of witchcraft, the third volume in The Library of Esoterica follows this magickal tradition from its ancient roots to its modern incarnations. Through more than 400 artworks, and revelatory essays and interviews with modern practitioners, Witchcraft chronicles a cathartic evolution, from the craft’s emergence in ancient goddess worship to the embrace by today’s diverse witch community.” Buy At Taschen $ 25

Ultimate Collector Cars Down from $250 “This double volume is the ultimate collector car anthology, featuring 100 of the most remarkable and desirable cars of all time, from the landmark 1903 Mercedes-Simplex 40 hp to the radical 2020 McLaren Speedtail. Each model is presented in stunning imagery by the world’s leading car photographers.” Buy At Taschen $ 150

