Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner Stuck It to Joe Jonas With Their Girls’ Night Out

Just weeks after the dueling camps of divorcing couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner took their first swings at each other—some stories said she partied too hard, while others claimed he wasn’t supportive enough after their second child was born—Turner dealt a death blow.

On Tuesday night, the actress was spotted, looking fabulous, strutting into Via Carota in the West Village alongside none other than Taylor Swift, who is perhaps Jonas’ most famous ex. Notably, this was Turner’s first public appearance since news of her split from Jonas broke earlier this month.

Via Carota has been a favorite spot of Swift’s this summer while she’s re-laid claim to New York City as her paparazzi stage. For her outing on Tuesday night, the pop star was dressed casually in a denim trench coat as she looped arms with Turner, who was the main event in a shimmering crop top.

This link-up is a big deal not only because Swift used to date Jonas, but because she has immortalized his bad behavior in several of her songs. Hanging out with Turner, Jonas’ soon-to-be ex-wife, only adds to her lore.

Although Swift never confirms exactly who her songs are about, it’s widely agreed upon that her early scorchers “Better Than Revenge” and “Forever & Always” are about the JoBros rocker, whom she briefly dated in 2008.

“She’s not a saint and she’s not what you think, she’s an actress / She’s better known for the things that she does on the mattress,” a younger Swift once sang in a pointed jibe that’s thought to have been directed toward Jonas and Camilla Belle, the actress he dated after Swift.

By aligning herself with Game of Thrones star Turner, Swift gets to both stick it to Jonas and demonstrate character growth.

It’s even thought that Swift referenced Jonas in a more recent track of hers. On the 2020 Folklore song “Invisible String,” she sings, “Cold was the steel of my axe to grind for the boys who broke my heart / Now I send their babies presents.” Jonas has said as recently as this past May that he and Swift are “cool” with each other. Now, however, it appears that Swift may have an excuse to re-sharpen that axe.

Meanwhile, the benefits of being seen with the world’s biggest pop star, are, for Turner, more than evident: Whoever gets Taylor Swift in the divorce is the winner.