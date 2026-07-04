Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘JUST&T Married’ at MSG

Pop megastar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce announced their marriage during a massive, star-studded hoopla at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on Friday.

“JUST&T Married” announced a giant pink sign outside the “World’s Most Famous Arena,” with the double Ts representing the newlyweds’ first names.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift pose backstage at the hit comedy "Oh, Mary!" on Broadway at The Lyceum Theatre on June 13, 2026. Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/WireImage

The deed was reportedly already done even before the big bash. “Multiple sources” informed Page Six that the couple got married quietly amid a “tiny group” of people in Nashville. Swift moved to Tennessee at the age of 14 to boost her music career.

Page Six also reported that the couple was on a plane earlier in the day, apparently visiting family and close friends.

A screen displays a message referencing singer Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce outside Madison Square Garden. Angelina Katsanis/REUTERS

But the ritzy couple is still having a major blow-out at the Garden to celebrate their nuptials with some 1,000 guests, including A-listers like Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Ed Sheeran, Zoë Kravitz, Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke, Reese Witherspoon, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, and Adam Sandler, who officiated the ceremony.

The couple donated a massive $26 million to charities in the lead-up to their big day and already threw a rehearsal dinner for 100 Thursday night.