T-Swift Brings A-List Crowd in Tow to Watch NFL Beau Play Once Again

Taylor Swift found her way to another NFL stadium on Sunday—not to perform to a sell-out crowd of admirers as part of her much-hyped Eras Tour, but to support her new NFL superstar beau Travis Kelce.

Swift strolled into New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, walking through a security checkpoint dressed in a black top, jean shorts, and black boots—about 30 minutes before the scheduled kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets.

Swift arrived with a large crew of A-list pals in tow—drawing tens of thousands of extra eyes to NBC’s already-popular Monday Night Football broadcast. Cameras captured Swift flanked by the likes of Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman in a private suite.

It was an expected appearance for the pop star, who broke the internet last weekend when she showed up to Kelce’s game unannounced—boisterously cheering on her new heartthrob from a luxury suite alongside his mother.

Things appear to be moving quick for the pair of 33-year-olds. They were spotted dining out with friends on Saturday night in Manhattan and Kelce was spotted leaving Swift’s apartment on Sunday morning, according to a Page Six report.

Rumors about a potential fling between the two had been circling since the summer. Swift ended her six-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn in April, just as her world tour was gaining steam, and Kelce reportedly stopped seeing TV personality Zuri Hall sometime in 2023.

Kelce attended Swift’s Kansas City show in July and raved about it on his podcast. On that same episode, Kelce appeared to shoot his first public shot with Swift, saying he tried—and failed—to give her a bracelet with his phone number on it.

It’s unclear how quickly things accelerated from there, with representatives for Swift confirming in early September that the two were “hanging out” but still in early stages.

Swift’s appearance at the Chiefs’ game on Sept. 24 took both the entertainment and sports world by storm. By Sunday night, Swift and Kelce were the centerpiece of NBC’s pre-game coverage despite there being plenty of other stars in attendance—like Reynolds, Jackman, Lively, Jeremy Strong, Sophie Turner, and the injured star QB Aaron Rodgers, who was watching from the sidelines.

Just before kickoff, a camera cut to Swift—who was holding a drink in a clear plastic cup—yelling along with everyone else in the crowd.

The Chiefs received the opening kickoff and, moments later, Kelce caught a pass from Mahomes for an 18-yard gain. When Isiah Pacheco scored with eight minutes left in the quarter, NBC’s broadcast showed Swift smiling, jumping, and clapping in glee.