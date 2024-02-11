Taylor Swift Arrives in Las Vegas Flanked by Her A-List Entourage

Taylor Swift is in the building.

The pop superstar arrived at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday afternoon for Super Bowl LVIII, following a mad dash across the Pacific Ocean after playing a show in Tokyo, Japan Saturday night.

Online sleuths and superfans tracked her journey every step of the way, with paparazzi staking out airports in Japan and the United States in an attempt to get a shot of her boarding and disembarking her private jet—though her security detail hid her from view with a blue umbrella after she disembarked at Los Angeles International Airport. Swift made the final leg of her globe-spanning journey by getaway car, arriving at the stadium just after 4 p.m.

She was flanked by famous friends Blake Lively and Ice Spice, the latter of which she was spotted introducing to Jason Kelce, the brother of her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Also in the entourage were Swift’s mom, Andrea, and friend Ashley Avignone, a fashion designer. Swift, Avignone, Lively, and Ice Spice were seen coolly strolling into the Las Vegas stadium as a posse on Sunday afternoon.

Swift wore an all-black ensemble, including a bomber jacket made by veteran sports reporter Erin Andrews’ fashion brand WEAR, according to People.

“Well, I know who my best dressed is today!" Andrews wrote on her Instagram story. “#Grateful.”

The singer was also sporting a bejeweled necklace with an “87” Pendant—which also happens to be Travis Kelce’s number.

Swift will reportedly be taking in the game from a private box alongside both her family and the Kelces—which apparently cost over $1 million, paid for in total by Travis Kelce.