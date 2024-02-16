Taylor Swift Gives $100K to Family of Super Bowl Parade Shooting Victim

Taylor Swift on Friday donated $100,000 to a fundraiser for the grieving family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the Kansas City radio DJ killed in a shooting at a parade to celebrate the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win this week.

A GoFundMe page for the relatives of Lopez-Galvan, 43, was set up on Thursday, the day after she died on the grounds of Union Station. Alongside two $50,000 contributions, Swift wrote: “Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift.”

Lopez-Galvan’s brother told The Kansas City Star that she died soon after she was hit by gunfire. He said her son, Marc, also required treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg, and that two other relatives—the daughters of a cousin—were also shot during the incident. The paper said Lopez-Galvan’s friends had initially believed she’d died during surgery after she was struck, but she actually passed away at the scene.

A total of 23 people were shot at the parade Wednesday, police said, most of whom were under the age of 16. Lopez-Galvan was the only victim confirmed to have died as of Friday morning. Two juveniles were detained in connection with the incident which authorities believe came as the result of a dispute rather than being connected with terrorism.

The fundraiser—titled “Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan Memorial”—quickly surpassed the $75,000 donation target it had aimed to reach for her bereaved loved ones. “Lisa was celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl Victory parade when senselessly killed. She is survived by two children and her husband of 22 years,” the page’s description says. “She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many.” It added the funds would “help provide vital financial support to her family as they process this unthinkable tragedy.”

Swift, who is in a relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, did not attend the parade. She did attend the game against the San Francisco 49ers however, flying from the Japan-leg of her Eras Tour to support her boyfriend.

“I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today,” Kelce posted on X after the shooting. “My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”