Taylor Swift Is ‘Completely Overwhelmed’ at Historic Album Debut

Taylor Swift reacted to the news Sunday that her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, is as big her fans anticipated.

According to Billboard, Swift now ties with Jay-Z for the most Number One records for a solo artist after the album soared to the top spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated May 4). She is beaten only by The Beatles, who have 19.

The Tortured Poets Department also marked the largest number of streams in a week for an album ever—at least since 2014, when Billboard began measuring the units. The publication described the debut as “gigantic,” including a “staggering” number of vinyl sales totaling 859,000.

Soon after the news, Swift said her “mind is blown” and “that I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown this album.”

“What do you MEAN,” Swift initially posted in response to a Billboard post announcing her achievements on X, formerly Twitter.

The singer then added that she was “completely overwhelmed” by the figures, including 2.61 million equivalent album units sold in the U.S. alone in the week ending April 25.

A stunned Swift wrote: “ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS??”

Adding some behind-the-scenes photos of the album process, including pictures with Post Malone and Florence Welch, Swift concluded with a promise that she’s ready to return to work after a two-month break.

“Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed. I was already so fired up to get back to the tour but you doing THIS?? May 9th can’t come soon enough.”