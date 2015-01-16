Taylor Swift: Staunch Conservative or Raging Liberal?

Where does Tay-Tay stand on the issue of tuition-free community college?

Hard to say. But House Speaker John Boehner will use her image for political jabs regardless.

On Friday, the Merlot-loving Republican congressman’s office published a post full of GIFs of recording artist and Wall Street Journal essayist Taylor Swift in action. The piece is critical of President Obama’s plan for free community college, and is blandly titled, “12 Taylor Swift GIFs for you.”

Here’s one of the 12 GIFs, which features Tay-Tay getting hit in the head with a basketball:

Blending pop culture and politics has been a favorite tactic of Boehner’s shop.

Back in July, Boehner’s office used Billy Joel songs to attack the president’s record. Boehner’s spokesman won’t comment on whether or not the House speaker is a fan of Taylor Swift. (He is, however, an admirer of Roger Daltrey of The Who, and enjoys Irish music.)

But is Taylor Swift a fan of John Boehner?

Her publicist did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment on how the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter felt about being used to trash Obama’s community-college proposal. Swift generally keeps her political views to herself, thus making her politics tougher to nail down.

“I don’t talk about politics because it might influence other people,” she told Time in October 2012. “And I don’t think that I know enough yet in life to be telling people who to vote for.”

Clues about her ideological stances are few and far between. She briefly admitted to Rolling Stoneafter some prodding that she supported President Obama, and has said that she is “such a big fan” of Michelle Obama. There are also thinly sourced reports that Swift once wrote “Republicans do it better” on MySpace.

Anyway, you should now watch Taylor Swift cover Bruce Springsteen (who is absolutely not shy about voicing his political opinions):