Taylor Swift to Perform at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show; Hunger Games Director Admits to Frying Jennifer Lawrence's Hair

Taylor Swift to Perform at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show: After months of speculation, it is now confirmed that Taylor Swift will take the stage at this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Earlier this year, rumors circulated that teen heartthrobs One Direction would perform, but they were quickly dismissed by both the band and Victoria's Secret. Swift will perform alongside A Great Big World, Neon Jungle, and Fall Out Boy, who follow in the footstes of previous headliners such as Kanye West, Rihanna, and Justin Bieber. The show is being filmed on Wednesday and will air December 10 on CBS. [Vogue UK]

Hunger Games Director Admits to Frying Jennifer Lawrence's Hair: After Jennifer Lawrence debuted her new pixie cut on Facebook last week to mixed reviews, Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence (no relation) took responsibility for the actress's new 'do. After having Lawrence repeatedly dye her hair while shooting The Hunger Games trilogy, the director inadvertently fried her mane, forcing her to cut off the damaged ends. "At first I didn't realize it was messed up," he told The Cut. "I thought she was cutting it just to wear wigs to make me mad, but it wasn't the case. We actually fried her hair, which is sad. I feel bad." [The Cut]

H&M to Debut "Try and Buy" Intiative at New Times Square Store: At the opening of its new 42,000-square-foot Times Square location on Thursday, H&M will debut its new "Try and Buy" shopping innitiative, which allows customers to make purchases while still in the dressing room. The feature was designed in anticipation of high customer volume at the new store. [WWD]