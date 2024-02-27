A spokesperson for Taylor Swift has addressed allegations by a Sydney papparazzo that Scott Swift, the pop star’s father, punched him in the face in an early morning scuffle in Sydney.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m., hours after Swift had performed her final Australian show as part of her worldwide Eras Tour. Swift and her father, Scott, were disembarking from a cruise around Sydney Harbour on a luxury superyacht when Scott allegedly “charged” 51-year-old Ben McDonald, who had been trailing Swift while in Australia. McDonald is the chief executive of Matrix Media Group.

According to a police report obtained by ABC News Australia, McDonald claimed Swift’s bodyguards used umbrellas and pushed them into his camera and face. It was then Scott Swift apparently intervened.

“He’s charged in and punched me in the face,” McDonald said.

“In 23 years of doing this I’ve never been assaulted, let alone been punched in the face by a father.”

However, Swift’s side tells a different story. A spokesperson for Taylor Swift told People that, “two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water.” They did not name McDonald specifically.

Footage obtained by 9News appears to show the moments surrounding the incident, with Taylor hidden under an umbrella.

NSW Police, who did not provide identities, confirmed they are investigating an incident between a 71-year-old man and a 51-year-old man in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“Police are investigating an alleged assault on Sydney’s North Shore this morning,” cops said in a statement to The Daily Beast.

“Police have been told a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf about 2.30am (Tuesday 27 February 2024), before leaving the location.

“The younger man reported the incident and inquiries are now underway by officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command.

“The man did not require medical treatment.”