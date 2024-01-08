LAS VEGAS, Nevada—Think that new 55-inch television you got for Christmas was big? Think again.

TCL announced Monday at the Consumer Electronics Show that it plans to launch the QM89, a gargantuan 115-inch 4K mini-LED TV—which would make it the largest such TV on the market by a country mile.

While the company didn’t say when they would be releasing the TV, it’s expected to launch later in 2024 (presumably so that they can ship it from China in that boat that they carried King Kong in).

“Going bigger is just one of the ways we continue to strive to be the best-selling TV brand in the U.S.,” Mark Zhang, President of TCL North America, said in a statement.

Big might actually be a bit of an understatement for what this behemoth actually is. When set up, the TV stands at nearly five-feet tall and more than eight-feet wide. With a stand, it easily clears six feet in height.

The QM89 will use QD Mini LED Ultimate—TCL’s new backlight that leverages 20,000 dimming zones, which greatly enhances the picture quality of whatever you’re watching by providing incredible precision on lighting and color. It’ll also leverage a 6.2.2-channel Dolby Atmos speaker to really deliver on sound.

This year, TV manufacturers at CES seem to all be recognizing that consumers want bigger, badder televisions. TCL has been leading the charge with Zhang telling reporters at a press conference that the company’s motto for 2024 will be “better, bigger, and beyond.” Hisense also got in on the trend and unveiled another—albeit, smaller—TV that was just a paltry 110 inches in comparison.

Of course, CES is no stranger to huge TVs. In 2020, Samsung unveiled a gargantuan 292-inch TV that covered an entire wall. However, that model never made it to the production line for the everyday consumer (which makes sense, unless you’re Godzilla).