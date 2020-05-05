Team Trump Says He Alone Stopped the Pandemic—You Know, the One That's Still Raging

INSIDE OUT

Fighter jets, happy doctors, Nancy Pelosi’s ice cream, and a wartime president—an ad that turns reality on its head. And it’ll probably work.

Matt Lewis

Senior Columnist

opinion

Don’t look now, but Donald Trump is casting himself as the hero of the pandemic. That’s right, not only is he not culpable for mishandling the deadly virus; he’s the comeback kid. At least, that’s what you’ll believe after seeing this very good ad created by the Trump campaign. 

In politics, there’s a saying that you should “hang a lantern” on your problem. Instead of pretending your mess doesn’t exist, turn that lemon into lemonade. Trump takes this rebranding advice to another level, squeezing his many lemons into a cure-all called TrumpAde©️. 

What is clear is that Team Trump realizes the message they hoped to run on (a great economy) will no longer fly, and they have found a plausible new story to tell. It’s unclear whether it will work, but you would be hard-pressed to find a more flattering way of casting Trump’s predicament. 