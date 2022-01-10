Score Up to 60 Percent Off on Tech With These Awesome Deals

We're just a little over a week into the new year, but just because post-holiday sales and deals have come to an end, doesn't mean there isn't plenty of New Year and winter deals and discounts to take advantage of—especially in the tech and electronics arena.

Scroll through below to check out some of the best sales and coupon codes to help you save big this week, from big labels, e-commerce retailers, and brands like HP, Best Buy, Dell, Express VPN, and more.

Verizon: Take 20 percent off the coveted Apple AirPods.

Apple AirPods Shop at Verizon $

Dell: Up to 35 percent Off Deals of the day.

XPS 15 Touch Laptop Shop at Dell $

Express VPN: 49 percent off Regular Monthly Pricing plus 3 Months Free For a Limited Time.

Express VPN Shop at Express VPN $

Best Buy: Up to 50 percent off Clearance, Open-Box, Refurbished and Pre-Owned Items.

Dell - S2721DGF 27" Gaming IPS QHD FreeSync and G-SYNC 50% Off Shop at Best Buy $

HP: Take up to 58 percent off on select products from now through January 16, 2022.

HP Elite Book Laptop Computer Shop at HP $

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.