Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With what started as a DM on Instagram (like most good things), our favorite boot and western apparel brand, Tecovas, teamed up with country music star Thomas Rhett to create a legendary line of cowboy boots. This celebrity collaboration is a first for Tecovas, but certainly delivers in both design and variety. If you’re unfamiliar with Tecovas, the Austin-based brand is the gold standard in premium western boots and apparel.

Unlike some celebrity collabs, Rhett didn’t just stamp his name on the collection—he actually helped design it too. To add even more to the story behind the drop, each boot in the Thomas Rhett collection is named after a member of the musician’s immediate family (which is so gosh darn adorable). This collab features six different boots available in both men’s and women’s styles, each made from a variety of materials and cuts. Prices on the collection range from $295-$495.

If you’re a fan of Thomas Rhett, these boots will not disappoint—but even if you don’t know who he is, you’ll probably still be a fan of these boots. It’s clear from this collection that Tecovas used high-quality materials, spectacular craftsmanship, and a clean design aesthetic that reflects Thomas Rhett’s personal style. Made from a mix of exotic leathers and materials, these boots were produced in limited quantities and will only be available for a short period of time—or until it sells out. So if I were you, I’d get to gettin’ on these.

ROLL CALL!

The Atkins Named after himself and inspired by country stars of the ’80s and ’90s, the Atkins is the flagship boot of the collection. Buy At Tecovas $ 495

The Lauren Named after his wife, Lauren Adkins. An elegant suede dress boot with plenty of grit. Buy At Tecovas $ 295

The Lankford This exotic reptile boot is named after his Stepfather. A cutter-toe boot with a bit of vintage flair Buy At Tecovas $ 445

The Macy The Macy gets its name from his sister-in-law. This fashion-forward zip boot is pure elegance. Buy At Tecovas $ 395

The Gregory The Gregory is named after TR's father-in-law. A former roughneck and snake wrangler in his spare time. This boot is as classic of a cowboy boot as they come with beautiful suede detailing. Buy At Tecovas $ 295

The Kasey Inspired by a trip to Knoxville to visit his younger sister, Kasey. This tall cowgirl boot is wrapped in bovine leather with beautiful double and single line stitching. Buy At Tecovas $ 315

