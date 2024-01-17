Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who once called Donald Trump a “sniveling coward,” a “bully,” and a “pathological liar,” proudly endorsed the former president Tuesday on Fox News.

The day after Trump captured the Iowa caucus, Cruz appeared on Hannity to declare the GOP primary settled.

“At this point, I believe this race is over, so I’m proud to endorse Donald Trump for president of the United States,” he said, surely gratifying the former president, who had reportedly been complaining about prominent Republicans like him who hadn’t given him their support.

“Ted—he shouldn’t even exist,” Trump said recently, according to The New York Times. “I could’ve destroyed him. I kind of did destroy him in 2016, if you think about it. But then I let him live.”

Cruz’s aforementioned criticisms of Trump came amid the pair’s contest in the Republican primary eight years ago, which saw the Texas senator win the Iowa caucus. After Trump went on to capture the nomination, Cruz eventually endorsed him.

Of another endorsement this time around—that of Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN)—Trump’s private comments illustrate his sway over many GOP elected officials on the national stage.

“They always bend the knee,” he said, the Times reported.

Cruz added Tuesday: “I look forward to supporting him enthusiastically because I think it’s time for the Republican Party to unite—for us to come together.”

Trump picked up the endorsement of another former 2016 primary competitor, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), on Sunday.