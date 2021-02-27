Ted Cruz Has a Superpower: His Total Inability to Feel Shame

Ted Cruz is so tone deaf, one wonders if the gravitational shift of millions of eyes rolling at once feeds his life force. The never-funny Senator was at it again this week at CPAC, attempting to poke fun at himself for literally leaving his constituents out in the cold only a week ago. “I gotta say, Orlando is awesome!” Cruz said. “It's not as nice as Cancun, but it's nice.”

Does he think that helped? Does he think at all?

Last weekend, I spent too much time wondering what “Cancun Ted” Cruz was thinking—or not thinking. Something about the image of him lumbering with an overstuffed suitcase through the airport, his Texas-themed face mask concealing what I could only imagine was a shit-eating grin, was a demonstration of Olympian shamelessness. The nerve!