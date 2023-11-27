Ted Cruz Has Cameo in Anti-Trans ‘Comedy’ ‘Lady Ballers’

The Daily Wire, the right-wing media company founded by conservative host Ben Shapiro, released a trailer on Monday for its first full-length feature film, a virulently transphobic “comedy” about a team of male basketball players who decide to identify as women in order to start competing in—and winning—women’s sporting events.

The movie, Lady Ballers, which features cameos from Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Shapiro himself, is slated for an exclusive release on the Daily Wire’s YouTube channel. Matt Walsh, who put out his own anti-trans documentary for the company, appears in the film as well.

It is a crucial moment in history for trans athletes: Every public comment made in the ongoing, impassioned debate over fairness and participation has the potential to sway a governing body in sports to make it easier or harder for a trans athlete to compete at all, making the cruelty of Lady Ballers all the more stark.

Cruz, who called trans-inclusive bathroom policies “politically correct lunacy,” and who this year threw his Congressional weight into demanding an investigation into Bud Light’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, appears to be playing himself in the movie.

“In a world where women’s sports is being trans-formed, The Daily Wire calls foul with the most triggering comedy of the year,” the trailer begins.

A desperate basketball coach, played by Daily Wire co-f0under Jeremy Boreing, hatches the idea to enter his hapless male team in a women’s competition. “This is the way the world is now,” he says. “My eight year old daughter told me about it.

In the next scene, said daughter is delivering a conservative’s parody of gender politics to the team. “So, a guy can become a girl with no physical changes at all?” Boering asks her.

“Oh, that’s called gender fluid,” a tiny blonde child actor answers, smiling.

“So I can be a woman on the court and a man in the bedroom? Nice!” a dumb jock player cheers.

The rest of the trailer is largely shots of men body-slamming women in slow-motion (to illustrate, of course, just how much stronger and more powerful they are).

“Hollywood won’t make a movie about how laughably absurd it is that we now allow grown men to call themselves women and then dominate women’s sports,” Boreing posted on X along with the trailer on Monday. “So we did.”